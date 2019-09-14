Fifth Test: Smith continues to frustrate England

LONDON: Steve Smith again proved England’s nemesis on Friday, passing 700 runs in the Ashes series as the tourists reached 147-4 at tea on the second day of the fifth Test.

The former captain has been in imperious form during the tour, with a lowest score of 82 in five completed innings so far. He was 59 not out at the break, with Mitchell Marsh on 12, as Australia look to wrap up their first Test series victory in England since 2001.

Smith came to the crease with Australia in trouble at 14-2 in reply to England’s first-innings total of 294 after paceman Jofra Archer had removed openers David Warner and Marcus Harris.

Smith, who only returned to Test cricket last month following a year-long ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was watchful at the beginning of his innings. But he soon found his touch at the sun-baked ground in London, bringing up his 10th consecutive Ashes fifty with a six over midwicket off left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Earlier, Warner, who was also banned over the ball-tampering scandal, was again dismissed for single figures, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, as a feisty Archer made early inroads into Australia’s batting line-up.

The opener was initially given not out but England reviewed. Slow-motion replays suggested there was a gap between bat and ball but the technology picked up a snick and the umpire overturned his initial verdict.

It was the eighth time that Warner had been dismissed in single figures in the series.Archer then struck again with a 90 miles-per-hour thunderbolt, with Ben Stokes holding onto a sharp chance from Harris at second slip.

That dismissal brought Smith to the crease and he was immediately greeted with a sharp bouncer, much to the delight of the packed crowd. Smith came into the match with 671 runs under his belt in just five innings at an astonishing average of more than 134.Brief scores: England 1st innings 294(Buttler 70, Marsh 5 for 46, Cummins 3 for 84). Australia 1st innings 147 for 4 at tea (Smith 59*, Labuschagne 48, Marsh 12*).