Ashura being observed with solemnity today

ISLAMABAD: The Yaum-e-Ashur is being observed across the country with religious solemnity and reverence today (Tuesday) to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all the big and small towns across the country. A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals will establish stalls and Sabeels of juices and water on the routes of the processions to facilitate the faithful in every nook and corner of the country. The scholars will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy. As usual it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute companionship will be evident ever since the first days of Muharramul Haram. Elaborate security measures have been taken by the government with the deployment of thousands of military, paramilitary and police forces to avoid any untoward incident across the country. Police pickets have been established on all entry and exit points of the processions while hospitals have also been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, all the roads leading to Imambargahs will be guarded through special deployment and strict security has been ensured for the processions.

The mobile phone services will be suspended in the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for the Yaum-e-Ashur. The services will be suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Bhukkur, Quetta and other cities and will be restored late at night after the Muharram processions culminate.

In view of Muharram processions, traffic police have announced alternative routes and traffic arrangements. Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of all their staff members to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura. Online

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that the supreme sacrifices given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family members and companions were a triumph for humanity and the Islamic principles and the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminded the Muslims that they should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam.

In a message on 10th Muharramul Haram (Ashur) 1441AH, the president said the day had the most significant place in the Islamic history because on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of our holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) along with his family members and companions embraced Shahadat in the battle of Karbala, thus making the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgment.

Every year, these sacrifices rekindled the spirit that in the face of forces of evil and vice, the Muslims should not be hesitant from even sacrificing their lives, he added. He said due to those supreme sacrifices, our history was replete with the personalities who always stood for principles of truth and justice. He stressed upon the people to reiterate their resolve to seek guidance from the highest lessons of the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which were based upon complete obedience to the Islamic teachings and raising the standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and complete adoption of the real message of Youm-e-Ashur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminded the Muslims that they should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharramul Haram, 1441 AH, the prime minister said this day, revived the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). Though Youm-e-Ashur had the significance due to various religious aspects, but it assumed greater importance due to the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), he added.

The prime minister said such spirit of sacrifice had also strengthened Muslims’ faith and beliefs and pursuit of the qualities based upon truthfulness and principles.

He observed that sacrificing lives of near and dear ones in the path of Allah Almighty and for Islam would entail real success. He said the event had been the fountain head of supreme sacrifices and such an unparalleled precedent could not be matched in the human history.

The prime minister said the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner and even one should be ready to lay down one’s life to the satisfaction of the Creator.

Laden with such passion, one could make significant achievement in the world and for the motherland, he added.

The prime minister on the occasion also paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people who had been struggling against the Indian imperialism in the occupied Kashmir. They had kept alive the Sunnah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and made the occupied Kashmir another great example of battle between the good and evil, he added.

The prime minister appealed to the nation to observe the Youm-e-Ashur with religious respect and devotion in line with the Islamic teachings and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the attack on Imam Hussain’s devotees by occupied forces was the worst example of Indian state terrorism.

The Indian violence and arrests of unarmed Kashmiri devotees mourning during the Ashura procession reminded of the brutalities unleashed by Yazid in Karbala which was strongly condemnable, she said. She stated this in a message received here through her twitter handler.

Terming Modi a Yazid’s follower, Firdous said, the Indian prime minister had deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of their religious freedom by curbing fundamental, constitutional, democratic and human rights of innocent people.

Despite the worst siege and curfew by the occupied army killing the Kashmiris had resurrected the Sunnah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Hussain’s followers expressed their unwavering commitment by raising their voices against Indian oppression and remained steadfast with the truth, she added. “The day is not far, when Indian Army and the oppressor Modi just like Yazid would become an admonition for the mankind and Kashmir would get freedom from Indian oppression,” Firdous said.