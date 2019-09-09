Police directed to ensure enhanced security

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Mohammad Ali Babakhel, has directed station house-officers to enhance the security for the foreigners working on projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative in the district.

“Though police have taken all possible measures for the security and protection of the Chinese and other foreigners working in the region, even then I order you to be more vigilant and enhance your presence for the security of our guest executing national projects,” the DIG told officers and policemen at the Battal Police Station on Sunday.

The DIG, who visited the police facility where foreigners were stationed for various projects, lauded the performance of SHO, Inspector Majid Khan, for nabbing outlaws wanted in heinous crimes in the recent weeks.