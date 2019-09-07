Defence Day marked with zeal across KP

PESHAWAR: The Defence Day was marked across the province with zeal to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Several functions and rallies were in connection with the day to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

A ceremony was held at the Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium in the provincial capital to observe Defence Day with national zeal and solemnity, where glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs of the armed forces.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and other government and Pakistan Army officials attended the ceremony.

A large number of heirs of martyred and families of ghazis were also in attendance in the stadium to mark the day. The war weapons were also displayed in the ceremony.

The Frontier Corps (FC) and Swat Scouts held a ceremony at Warsak to observe Defense Day and pay tributes to martyrs of the armed force who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan was the chief guest.

He said that peace in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was result of the supreme sacrifices of martyrs. Also, the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed the Khyber Teaching Hospital to remember the officers who fought for the country and to show unity with the Kashmiris.

A walk was arranged which was led by Acting Hospital Director Prof Dr Inayatur Rehman and Acting Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed.

The IMSciences, Peshawar, also held a rally in connection with Defence Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Students, faculty, staff members and senior management of the institute participated in the walk.

Also, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani visited the house of martyred Captain Roohullah and expressed sympathies with the family members.

He was accompanied by Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash. He also offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

SWABI: The Defense Day was observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmir people of occupied Kashmir.

The main function was held at mausoleum of Captain Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) at Karnal Sher Khan Killay to pay homage to the courageous hero of Kargil War. Bridger Mohammad Mushtaq placed floral wreath at the grave of the martyr and offered fateha.

A contingent of Punjab Regiment presented salute to pay respect to Sher Khan Shaheed.

Asad Qaiser, Speaker of National Assembly, also laid floral wreath at the tomb of the Shaheed and offered fateha.

NOWSHERA: Garrison Commander Maj-Gen Tahir Gulzar said that Pakistani forces taught a lesson to India forces in February this year, and in retaliation the Indians resorted to atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

This he said while addressing as chief guest at the Defence Day ceremony at ASC Centre Nowshera.

Commandant ASC Centre Brig Tariq Mehmood, Station Commander Brig Nazir Hussain Khan, Brig Ziaur Rehman, DPO Nowshera Mansoor Aman and other military and civil officials attended the event.

Maj-Gen Tahir Gulzar said that September 6, 1965 was a memorable event in the history of Pakistan when the country defeated an Indian attack.

He added that the Pakistani armed forces were capable of defending the country time and that any aggression from India would be responded with full force.

He said that Pakistan always supported the demand of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

MARDAN: The Defence Day was observed in the district to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the country.

Several functions and rallies were held in the district. Early, a function was held at Police Lines Mardan.

The DPO Mardan also visited the house of martyred cop Ishtiaq at Toru and laid floral wreath on his grave.

LAKKI MARWAT: the Pakistan Army arranged a function at Lt Adnan Shaheed Sports Complex Tajazai to mark the Defence and Martyrs day with nation zeal and fervour.

Civil and army officials, members of Marwat Qaumi Jirga and family members of martyrs attended the event. Students highlighted the importance of day in their speeches.

Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir along with district police officer Qasim Ali Khan and Lt Col Abdul Malik distributed gifts among the families of martyrs.

Meanwhile, the district administration with support of Boy Scouts Association took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir led the rally that started his office and culminated near Tajazai graveyard after marching to the DHQ complex and Lakki-Tajazai roads.

BANNU: The police held a ceremony at police lines Bannu in connection with the Defence of Pakistan Day.

Divisional Commissioner Bannu Adil Siddique while speaking on the occasion said the whole nation had to renew the pledge to maintain unity to foil the nefarious designs of our enemies.

The students of Apex Grammar School also organized a ceremony at the Bannu Press Club where Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Attaur Rehman, President Bannu Press Club Muhammad Alam Khan and principal of the school Niaz Ali Khan shed light on importance of the day.

KHAR: The people commemorated the Defence Day and a function was held at the Bajaur Scouts Headquarters, Khar.

Sector Commander (North) Brig Ghulam Muhammad Malik, SC Bajaur Scouts Col Rehman Qadir, DC Usman Mahsud, AC Anwarul Haq and large number of tribal elders and heirs of the martyrs attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers appreciated the role of tribal people for their tremendous sacrifices for the motherland.