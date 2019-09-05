Marchant picked for Italy match

LONDON: England have selected from outside their World Cup squad for Friday’s final warm-up match against Italy by naming Joe Marchant at outside centre in a “mix-and-match selection”.

Marchant is not in the 31-man squad bound for Japan on September 8 but slots into the midfield alongside Piers Francis, with captain Owen Farrell starting the final warm-up fixture at fly-half.

Two further players not picked for Japan 2019 are present on the bench in lock Charlie Ewels and flanker Matt Kvesic. England (15-1): Anthony Watson, Ruaridh McConnochie, Joe Marchant, Piers Francis, Jonny May, Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Kyle Sinckler, Charlie Ewels, Matt Kvesic, Willi Heinz, George Ford, Joe Cokanasiga. Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS).