Hamza sent to jail on judicial remand until September 18

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has been sent to jail on judicial remand until September 18 after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s request to extend his physical remand in the assets beyond means and money laundering case was rejected.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the hearing on Wednesday, during which Hamza was produced on the expiry of his physical remand term.

Elaborate security arrangements were made ahead of the hearing, where a large number of PML-N activists were present to express solidarity with Hamza Shahbaz.

In this case, the bureau alleges that Hamza acquired assets beyond his known sources of income in addition to laundering money in the form of foreign remittances.

During the hearing, the NAB investigation officer told the court that the investigations are ongoing and requested the court to extend Hamza’s physical remand by another five days. He said the anti-graft body has received records from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue and other departments, whereas experts are preparing a report in light of the records.

He alleged that Hamza was not cooperating in investigations and accused the PML-N leader of “appointing” two people in the chief minister’s office, who the NAB official claimed “were involved in money laundering for him”.

He said the bureau summoned Hamza’s father, PML-N president and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif over the said appointments but he refused to appear due to a backache.

When the defence spoke, they voiced their opposition over the NAB request, arguing Hamza has already served 84 days on physical remand in the case. Hamza’s counsel said the two people the NAB official mentioned “do not have any relation” with the case.

Subsequently, the court turned down NAB’s request to increase Hamza’s physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand until September 18.

Hamza’s judicial remand in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case was also extended till September 18. The court also granted Shahbaz a one-time exemption from personal appearance. Shahbaz was also exempted from personal appearance in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shahbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance in the cases. The other accused including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others were produced in connection with the Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, whereas the court adjourned further hearing until September 18.