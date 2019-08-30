Qureshi updates NZ counterpart on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters of the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir over a telephonic call on Thursday.

Qureshi briefed Peters on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also highlighted the danger of India carrying out a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi told Peters about the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown for the last 23 days.

“The whole political leadership is under arrest. People are being denied their right to religious freedom by not allowing them to say Eid and Friday prayers,” he said, adding an international organisation Genocide Watch had issued a “Genocide Alert” for Indian occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said the situation was extremely alarming and added the use of force by the Indian forces could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Peters said New Zealand was following the situation with concern.

“New Zealand believes in upholding human rights and the rule of law,” he added.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.