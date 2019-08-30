Three men found murdered in Clifton park

KARACHI: Three men were found murdered in Karachi's Clifton neighbourhood on Thursday, police and hospital officials said. They said the bodies of the three men were found near Beach View Park, Clifton. The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre.

All the deceased had sustained serious wounds to their heads caused by some hard and blunt weapon, said Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the hospital. Two of them were identified as Amsheer Afzal, who was in his mid-50s, and Ali Hasan, in his mid-30s, while the third, aged around 40 years, remained unidentified. Amsheer belonged to Mardan while Ali Hasan had come to the city to earn a living from Faisalabad.

The Clifton Station House Officer, Pir Shabbir Haider, said the victims worked as shoe polishers and masseurs in the Clifton area and used to sleep on benches in the Beach View Park. According to initial investigation, the SHO Clifton Police it appeared that all of the victims were attacked in their sleep on the benches. He said the unidentified assailant(s) attacked them with heavy stones smashing their heads, the SHO said.