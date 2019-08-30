Kashmiris' struggle to bear fruit soon: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister has said that the success of Kashmiris struggle for securing the right to self-determination was the only option and Kashmiris' struggle would soon bear fruit.

He said this while talking to the Punjab ministers and assembly members in a meeting at the Governor's House, here Thursday. The chief minister directed the lawmakers to actively take part in public meetings, to be held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day and added that they should attend the congregations planned at 12:00 noon today (Friday), along with holding of such congregations in their respective areas.

He said that Indian policy of torture and brutality had badly failed and every conscience person was ashamed of the Indian government's illegal and gruesome acts.

Indian prejudice towards occupied Kashmir had been exposed again and India had violated all laws by revoking special status of the occupied Kashmir, the chief minister said. Buzdar said that India had crossed all limits of stubbornness. Pakistan is standing firmly with Kashmiris and will be standing with them like a solid rock, he added.