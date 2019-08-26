Commissioner for indiscriminate action against profiteers

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood has said that indiscriminate action will be initiated against hoarders and profiteers.

He said this while addressing a video link meeting with all the DCs of the division on Sunday. The commissioner directed the price control magistrates to start a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders and increase their performance by controlling the price hikes in the markets.

He said that the performance of price control magistrates would be reviewed on weekly basis and officers having poor performance would have to face action.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in a nullah at Wahndo on Sunday. Ali Raza was giving bath to his cattle when suddenly he slipped and drowned in the nullah.

MAN DIES: A man died of snake bite at Kamoke on Sunday. Ejaz Ahmed of Samu Bala was sleeping when a snake bit him. As a result, he died instantly.