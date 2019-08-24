Indian repression denounced on Kashmir Solidarity Day

MULTAN: Scores of rallies were organised across Punjab to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on Friday. The rallies were held in Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Nankana Saheb among other districts.

In Faisalabad, rallies, walks and seminars were organised to show solidarity with the Kashmiris. The divisional and the district administration also organised a protest rally and human chain was made at eight bazaars of Clock Tower. The rally was led by MNA Sh Khurram Shahzad, the ADCG and ADC (HQ) Qaisar Abbas Rind. Director Colleges Dr Muhammad Alam, Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Local Govt Deputy Director Saeed Anwar and other officers and staff of different departments were also present. A large number of people, including students, civil society members, teachers and labourers participated in making the human chain and the protest rally. They were carrying Pakistani and the AJK national flags, banners and placards inscribing slogans in favour of the Kashmir and against India.

Talking to newsmen, MNA Sh Khurram Shahzad said every citizen of Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris and they would not be kept alone in the time of difficulties. He condemned the brutalities of the Indian forces in Indian held Kashmir and said that atrocities committed by India in the held Kashmir posed a danger to the regional peace. He called on the international forces to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian troops in the Occupied Kashmir. He highlighted the illegal action by the India to change the status of the Indian Held Kashmir and said that the Pakistani government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan could take up the Kashmir issue on every forum of the world. ADCs Mian Aftab Ahmad and Qaisar Abbas Rind said that the Kashmir was the integral part of the Pakistan and independence of Pakistan was not completed without the freedom of the Indian Held Kashmir. They condemned the India atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Earlier, special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayers in different mosques for the success of the Kashmiris. During the Juma congregations, the prayers leaders highlighted the Indian brutalities in the Indian Held Kashmir.

In Multan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas, Assistant Commissioners Qazi Mansoor and Tayyab Khan and Education CEO Shamsher Khan led the rally, which was taken out from Government Pilot School to Nawan Shehr Chowk. The participants chanted slogans against the Indian forces brutalities in the Indian Held Kashmir. Addressing on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas said that the protest rally would be taken out on every Friday to show the world that every Pakistani stands with the Kashmiri people.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed across Toba Tek Singh. In this connection, human chains were made to express solidarity with the Kashmiris at Toba, Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal. The district administration arranged a rally which was led by Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Rashid, DPO Waqar Qureshi, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Punjab PTI vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and DBA president Tanveer Ahmad. The rally started from the Municipal Complex and ended at Shahbaz Chowk.

Another rally was arranged by local chapters of the Punjab Teachers Union, Punjab Educators Association, English Teachers Association and SES Teachers Union. The rally started from the Government Model High School and ended at the press club on Jhang Road. The participants were carrying banners and placards and demanded the government not to hand over government schools to the municipal authorities and withdraw the decision of rationalisation of teachers. The participants warned if their demands were not accepted, they would be forced to close the schools.

The district administration Khanewal in collaboration with the civil society members organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against the Indian forces brutalities in the Indian Held Kashmir. The rally started from Jinnah Library and culminated at TB Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Ch led the rally with a large number of students, NGO workers and public officials participating in it. They chanted slogans against the Indian brutalities in the Indian Held Kashmir. The DC said that India had launched genocide of the Kashmiri people and deprived them of basic necessities of life.

A rally was taken out in Nankana Sahib, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Held Kashmir. It started from the DC Office and concluded at Tehsil Mor. It was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ahmad Kamal. The participants chanted slogans in favour of the Kashmiris. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Kamal said that peace was our priority but if war imposed on us, then it would be replied with full strength. He said that the whole nation was standing with the armed forces.