Bulleh Shah Urs celebrations from today

LAHORE: The Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah is starting from today (Saturday) in Kasur. Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan will inaugurate the Urs by laying traditional shawl on the shrine of the great sufi poet. The secretary Auqaf and other senior officers of the department will also attend the inauguration ceremony. The International Bulleh Shah conference will be held at the shrine.