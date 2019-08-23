NAB has failed to prove impartiality: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has said the courts should impart justice in a way that no one could question their impartiality.

In a statement from Mansoora here on Thursday in the backdrop of the government decision to amend the NAB laws, Sirajul Haq said the anti-graft body should not be used for political victimisation and its laws should be equal for everyone involved in corruption. “There must not be any discrimination in NAB laws. The elements of fear and harassment in anti-corruption laws should be addressed,” he said, adding the JI was in favour of ruthless accountability system. Sirajul Haq said NAB so far had failed to prove its impartiality. Those 436 persons who were named in the Panama Papers were moving freely and no one had asked them, he said. Similarly, he added the NAB had not acted against those who were involved in mega scandals. There were 150 files of mega scandals in possession of anti-corruption body, Siraj said. He questioned the plea bargain clause in NAB laws, saying no logical justification of this law could be given.

He also expressed concern over Kashmir situation where curfew had entered 18th day but the world was silently looking the helplessness of Kashmiri people.