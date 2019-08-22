Cop injured in firing

PESHAWAR: A policeman was wounded when armed men opened fire on him in the limits of the Michini Gate Police Station on Wednesday.

Officials said a police constable Afzal sustained injuries when accused Zubair and Wisal opened fire on him. The wounded cop was taken to the hospital. Police said the cop had enmity with the accused. Meanwhile, a woman was killed inside her house allegedly for honour late Tuesday night. Police said the accused Hayat Khan was arrested when he was escaping from the scene. Another young man was found dead outside his shop in Latifabad. Police are investigating the case.