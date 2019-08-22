close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 22, 2019

Cop injured in firing

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: A policeman was wounded when armed men opened fire on him in the limits of the Michini Gate Police Station on Wednesday.

Officials said a police constable Afzal sustained injuries when accused Zubair and Wisal opened fire on him. The wounded cop was taken to the hospital. Police said the cop had enmity with the accused. Meanwhile, a woman was killed inside her house allegedly for honour late Tuesday night. Police said the accused Hayat Khan was arrested when he was escaping from the scene. Another young man was found dead outside his shop in Latifabad. Police are investigating the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar