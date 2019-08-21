Kaleemullah, Nasir named new PHF selectors

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has confirmed the appointment of another two former hockey players as the members of the selection committee.

PHF President, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar confirmed the appointment of former Olympians Kaleemullah and Nasir Ali in the selection committee. An official of the PHF said both Olympians have been included because the PHF has ambitions plan to find talent through “PHF’s Talent-Hunt Programme” all over the Pakistan and these members are appointed with the consultation of chairman selection committee Manzoor Junior.

With their induction in the selection committee, the number of members grew from four to six now. The Selection Committee now stands as Manzoor Hussain Junior (Chairman) while its members are Kaleemullah, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali and Waseem Feroz.

Meanwhile the PHF has finalsied plans to revive hockey at the grass root stage and according to Asif Bajwa, secretary PHF, is initiating league hockey at the district level. The PHF official informed that there are around 1144 clubs operating in the country out of which 605 are registered with Punjab having 375, Sindh 67, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 126, Balochistan 25 and Islamabad 12.