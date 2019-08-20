close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Minister visits Zakat office

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Minister for Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika Monday visited Zakat and Usher department office on Monday. He directed the officers concerned to pay funds on time to the deserving people as a duty. The minister said no negligence would be tolerated in disbursing of funds to the deserving people.

More From Pakistan