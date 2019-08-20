Minister visits Zakat office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Minister for Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika Monday visited Zakat and Usher department office on Monday. He directed the officers concerned to pay funds on time to the deserving people as a duty. The minister said no negligence would be tolerated in disbursing of funds to the deserving people.
