Sun Aug 18, 2019
afp
August 18, 2019

Dzeko commits to Roma with 3-year contract

Sports

MILAN: Bosnian international striker Edin Dzeko has ended speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract with Roma, the Serie A club announced.

The 33-year-old had been touted for a possible move to Inter Milan but has opted instead for a new deal until June 30, 2022 with the capital side. “I realised just how much they wanted me to stay,” Dzeko, who joined the club in August 2015 from Manchester City, told the club’s website. “Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer.”

Dzeko has played 179 times for Roma and scored 87 goals. He was the Serie A top goalscorer during the 2016-17 season. Roma also confirmed they have signed Turkish defender Yildirim Mert Cetin on a five-year deal from Genclerbirligi for three million euros ($3.3 million).

