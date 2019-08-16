Russia doesn’t object to UNSC meeting on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Russian envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy has said his country does not object to the meeting called by Pakistan to discuss India’s move to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir, Geo News reported.

“Moscow doesn’t object to holding such a meeting, but the matter should be discussed behind closed doors,” Polyanskiy said while talking to reporters. The UN Security Council Wednesday granted Pakistan’s request to discuss India’s decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir today (Friday).

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement emphasised the need to de-escalate the Pakistan-India tensions in the disputed Valley, stating that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic means to resolve the disputes.

“There is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means,” the statement said. The statement came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over phone.

The two foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Himalayan region amid worsening relations between Pakistan and India after New Delhi decided to unilaterally change the legal status of Held Kashmir, according to the statement. In a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry, Qureshi during his telephonic conversation with Lavrov said the steps taken by India were against the UNSC resolutions on occupied Kashmir and international law. The foreign minister underlined that Indian actions entailed grave risks for peace and security, and highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of IHK in the face of unprecedented lockdown. Lavrov stated that Russia was closely observing the situation and underlined the importance of resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.