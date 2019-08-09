Waste management plan drawn up for Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Services Ehsanullah Mahsud said that special cleanliness would be launched during Eidul Azha.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said the 260 sanitation workers had been deployed to dispose of over 2000 tonnes solid waste from different localities of the district. The official said usually the waste of the sacrificial animals was thrown on the streets and into the sewerage lines on Eidul Azha which ultimately leads to environmental degradation, pollution and run the risk of epidemics. He said this time a proper waste disposal plan had been chalked out to serve residents with a better solution to their needs. To scientifically dispose of the wastes, special dumping sites on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan city have been prepared which would minimize the environmental hazards as well as pollution and epidemic risks, the official pointed.

The biodegradable bags have been distributed among the residents to keep the houses and streets of localities neat and clean. The official said special teams had been constituted under the supervision of inspectors to head and monitor the plan.