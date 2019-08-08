close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Agencies
August 9, 2019

Amla retires from international cricket

Sports

aJOHANNESBURG: South African batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Amla, 36, hit 55 international centuries, including South Africa’s highest Test score when he struck 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012.

He was the second major South African player in three days to announce his retirement, following fast bowler Dale Steyn’s announcement on Monday that he was quitting Test cricket.

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla hit 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 One-day Internationals.

“Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said in a statement.

