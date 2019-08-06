close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

‘330 MW load management till Aug 8’

Islamabad

A
APP
August 7, 2019

Islamabad: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said load management would be carried out in various areas of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Chakwal till August 8 due to necessary work on 450 MVA power transformer at 500kV Rawat grid station.

In a tweet, the minister said that load management of 330 MW was being observed in the said areas due to urgent work.

He said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has already issued load-management schedule in this regard. He also sought cooperation from the consumers.

