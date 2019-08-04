Rebuilding Man United face uncertain future

LONDON: Manchester United have missed out on the top four in four of the six seasons since Alex Ferguson stepped down and fans are coming to terms with their current status as Premier League also-rans.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be able to make United contenders again for the first time since their last Premier League title in 2012-13 or will they face another season of turmoil and pain?

What to expect:

It is difficult to know what to expect from Solskjaer’s United, who enjoyed a purple patch after the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho but slumped alarmingly towards the end of last season.

At one stage, they looked likely to finish in the top four but there was the suspicion they were getting the rub of the green and so it proved.

Their campaign ended with a whimper as they drew 1-1 at relegated Huddersfield and then were beaten 2-0 at home on the final day by Cardiff, who were also heading out of the Premier League.

New faces:

After a leaky defence played a key role in United’s struggles last season, Solskjaer made it clear he wanted Leicester’s Harry Maguire to plug the holes. The England centre-back is reportedly on the verge of becoming the world’s most expensive defender, with United said to have agreed an £80 million fee to land Maguire.

Highly-rated right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined from Crystal Palace. United have also been linked with a swoop for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Key man:

This is the season when Marcus Rashford will have to step up and show emphatically that he deserves to wear the number 10 shirt. Still only 21, Rashford scored 17 goals in 54 appearances last season for club and country but will have to boost those numbers if he is to be the undisputed leader of United’s attack.