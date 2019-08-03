close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
Sabah
August 4, 2019

PM to address nation on 18th

National

S
Sabah
August 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on August 18.

According to media reports Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the government’s one year performance.

Furthermore the prime minister’s office said PM Imran has directed all ministries and divisions to submit their one year performance report.

Imran Khan instructed the ministries and divisions to highlight five big achievements during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government’s first year in power by August 9.

Prime Minister Imran will review the performance of each individual ministry and assess their progress.

The federal government will also release a formal report of the ministries progress. The provincial governments have also been asked to issue detailed reports of their performance of the past year.

