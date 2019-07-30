close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

ECP asks Bilawal, Zardari to submit assets’ details

National

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s political finance wing has written to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking certain details of their assets. The Election Commission, according to a source, separately wrote to these two PPP leaders. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been asked to share details of as to who gifted certain properties to him. He owns property in Dubai as well. Information has been sought from him about his investment in a foreign company. As regards Asif Zardari, the ECP has sought reasons from him regarding the decrease in his assets, as compared to the details he had shared with the Election Commission previously.

