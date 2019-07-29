Sindh government issues code of conduct for Eidul Azha

The Sindh government has issued the code of conduct ahead of the forthcoming Eidul Azha for collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi, some groups were needed to be stopped to prevent breach of peace. The government was satisfied that in order to maintain law and order and prevent such groups from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety, peace and the Maintenance of Public Order was necessary to take immediate measure to prevent serious law and order problems.

Therefore, the government of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had imposed a complete ban on collection of hides without obtaining permission from the commissioner or the deputy commissioner throughout the province during the three days of Eidul Azha, he said.

Setting up camps for collection of hides, use of flags and loudspeakers on vehicles and building for collecting the hides, collection of hides by force and ban on carrying weapons in relaxation of ban of under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Furthermore, all permissions issued by the home department to carry weapon in relaxation of ban under Section 144 of the CrPC would remain suspended during the period.

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) of the CrPC the SHOs of the police stations concerned were authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the violators, the notification added.