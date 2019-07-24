PTI observes ‘Thanksgiving Day’ today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday announced to accord historic welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his return from his maiden visit to United States and observe July 25 as a Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanks-giving Day).

According to the details provided by party’s Central Media Department, Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani directed party workers to reach Islamabad Airport to receive Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was to reach the federal capital Wednesday night after concluding his visit to United States.

The PTI central secretary general said that after decades, the nation had found a true leader. Speaking about PM’s visit and political engagements in US, Kiyani said that Pakistan had achieved historic achievements in the diplomatic and political arena and whole nation was celebrating the success of their leader.

He said that on July 25h, the nation had entrusted Prime Minister Imran Khan with the responsibility to lead them and after one year of public service, The PTI was looking forward to commemorate the day as Youm-e-Tashakkur. He went on to add that the celebrations would start from the historic welcome of the PM upon his return from US.

Earlier, PTI Chief Organiser Saifulalh Khan Nyazee had already issued directions to the party’s central and provincial organisations to make preparations for the Thanksgiving Day. To mark the day, special prayers would be offered. He said that the nation had voted Imran Khan to power, and he was pocketing historic successes for Pakistan. “July 25, 2018, was the dawn of a change in Pakistan while Prime Minister Imran Khan had got so much during his US visit,” he maintained.

Reacting to PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal’s statement during a joint news conference, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed alleged that the pangs of the havoc unleashed by their government were being faced by the masses today. “There was a loot-sale of the national resources and the so-called Aflatoon (Plato) had also had its share in it. The courtier of Jati Umra should give replies to the questions asked to him instead of giving lectures on politics,” he noted.

He continued that for the last several months, Ahsan Iqbal was not giving replies to the questions regarding his ‘acts’ carried out through Javed Sadiq. “There is no other option but to be held accountable for their loot and plunder,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed PTI Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq and both discussed political issues and matters relating to the party. They also discussed preparations in relation to the thanksgiving day.

Haq greeted Kazmi on becoming the PTI’s vice-president and said this had been done on the special instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Kazmi thanked the special assistant for reposing confidence in him and said that the new and old ideological party workers would be inducted and given tasks on merit and their rights be protected. He also added that the party would be organised at the grass-root level.

Meanwhile, Joint opposition parties are all set to observe a Black Day and take out rallies in major cities on today (Thursday) to protest against the alleged rigging in general elections held on this day last year.

All major opposition parties including PML-N, PPP, ANP, JUI-F, MPAP, BNP, Jamiat Ahle Hadith and others have joined hands to stage good shows in all provincial capitals for what they called ‘an attempt to mobilise people against the government which was a product of rigging and had been imposing cruel economic policies and huge taxes and duties that had not only crushed the poor and middle classes but also panicked the affluent.’

In Lahore, a rally would be taken out from Nasir Bagh to the Punjab Assembly hosted by PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. It will be addressed by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, ANP’s former CM KP Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, JUI-F’s Maulana Amjad Khan and PPP Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair would be leading a rally in Karachi, while ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb and Amir Muqam will address a public meeting in Peshawar. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would be leading a rally in Quetta which would be hosted by PKMAP President Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The PML-N leadership has alleged that the government is resisting the proposed rally on The Mall and complained against tactics by the authorities including raids on workers’ houses and terrorising the service providers. “The houses of PML-N workers in the suburban areas of Lahore were raided on Tuesday but the houses of workers in city were being raided on Wednesday and many of them were taken into custody,” said PML-N Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari.

She said the providers of services like, transport, sound, lighting, electricity, catering, chairs, etc were being questioned and were being threatened by the authorities against providing any service for the rally, she added. She warned that all attempts to thwart the rally would be foiled and it would be held at all costs since the masses had become fed up with the PTI government and were ready to come out on the call of opposition parties.