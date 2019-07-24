COAS meets Pompeo, US military leadership

WASHINGTON/RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa visited the US State Department and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to the army’s spokesperson, during the meeting the two leaders discussed regional security issues and Afghan peace process. In the meeting, the importance of an Afghan-led process and Afghan-controlled solution were noted, according to the ISPR.

In another tweet, the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values. During his series of meetings, the COAS also met with Senator Lindsey Graham and General (retd) Jack Keane to talk about the security situation. Senator Graham recalled his visit to Pakistan, appreciating the country’s role in improving the security dynamics, stated the DG ISPR.

The army chief briefed about the improved security situation in the country resulting in opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan. Bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability, said the army chief.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon, according to the official web page of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F Dunford. The COAS was presented a guard of honour with 21 gun salute. The COAS had a discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V Spencer and CJCS.

Regional security situation including the Afghan peace process was discussed. The secretary and CJCS acknowledged contributions of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and the role towards Afghan peace process.

The COAS also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley.

Matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation were discussed.

Later, the COAS visited the Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US national heroes. A special ceremony was held at the cemetery playing national anthem of both countries.