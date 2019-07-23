Islamic Finance Summer School arranged

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences) arranged a summer school on advancing the Islamic finance concepts.

According to a press release, the school was attended by the participants and speakers from the State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Khyber, Bakhtar Bank Afghanistan, Pak-Qatar Takaful, Pakistan Microfinance Network, NHS, RCDP, IoBM, Askari Bank, Riphah Islamabad, NRSP and other national institutions and universities. This regular summer school is part of the CEIF IMSciences overall efforts to support the best Islamic finance education, research, and practices through a full range of high-quality educational programmes, publishing the award-winning and globally impactful books, scholarly papers, research-led consultancy, and trainings to the practitioners and faculty from the leading Islamic finance countries, including Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Kingdom and Pakistan.