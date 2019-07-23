Residents warn against meadow auction

MANSEHRA: The residents of Upper Kohistan have threatened to block Karakorum Highway (KKH) to traffic if the Gilgit-Baltistan government auctioned the Bundrab Nullah meadow on a commercial basis.

“This is a boundary area between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GB in Kandia and peasants from both sides use it for grazing animals,” Malik Afreen, told a news conference in Kamila. He said that accordance with an agreement reached between his father, Malik Muqnoon and GB government in 1968, it was decided that residents of both sides would use that territory only for grazing purpose and now GB government wanted to auction it, which was unacceptable to them at any cost.