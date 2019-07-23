close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Residents warn against meadow auction

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

MANSEHRA: The residents of Upper Kohistan have threatened to block Karakorum Highway (KKH) to traffic if the Gilgit-Baltistan government auctioned the Bundrab Nullah meadow on a commercial basis.

“This is a boundary area between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GB in Kandia and peasants from both sides use it for grazing animals,” Malik Afreen, told a news conference in Kamila. He said that accordance with an agreement reached between his father, Malik Muqnoon and GB government in 1968, it was decided that residents of both sides would use that territory only for grazing purpose and now GB government wanted to auction it, which was unacceptable to them at any cost.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar