Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

JS Bank wins awards

Business

KARACHI: JS Bank has won awards in three categories at the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards, 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank has been declared Pakistan’s Best Mid-Sized Retail Bank, Pakistan’s Best Consumer Finance Product, and Pakistan’s Best SME Bank. The Asian Banking & Finance Awards bring together banks from over 30 Asian countries to recognize banks that stand out with groundbreaking products and services.

“These awards reflect not just the efforts and hard work of JS Bank but the Pakistani financial industry as a whole”, said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank. “We are humbled by the appreciation at the prestigious Asian Banking & Finance Awards for our Bank. We will continue to build and introduce convenient and affordable products that add value to the lives of our customers.”

