Wed Jul 17, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
July 18, 2019

Resolving issues ordered

Lahore

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chuadary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Task Force Overseas Pakistanis District Rawalpindi Chairman Basit Hashmi and CPO Rawalpindi Rana Faisal gave an ear to 25 complaints related to police, TMOs, anti-corruption, fake housing schemes, RDAs and excise department and issued necessary orders at the spot.

DC Rawalpindi said that special courts have been established to pursue the cases of overseas and solve them promptly.

