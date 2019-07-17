Resolving issues ordered

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chuadary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Task Force Overseas Pakistanis District Rawalpindi Chairman Basit Hashmi and CPO Rawalpindi Rana Faisal gave an ear to 25 complaints related to police, TMOs, anti-corruption, fake housing schemes, RDAs and excise department and issued necessary orders at the spot.

DC Rawalpindi said that special courts have been established to pursue the cases of overseas and solve them promptly.