close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 17, 2019

Pak Motorways Police driving licence will be valid in UAE

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
July 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) would examine for granting permission of using driving licence issued by Pakistan’s Motorways Police in the UAE.

For the purpose officials of UAE and Pakistan’s ministry concerned officials will discuss and submit their recommendations to the respective governments.

Ambassador of the UAE, Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi Al Zaabi, who has been working hard to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries had meeting with Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed here in Islamabad. Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi Al Zaabi lauded policies of the government.

It has been decided that a joint team of Ministry of Communications and Motorway Police will visit UAE soon to look into the possibility of application of licences issued by the Motorways Police in the UAE. The minister briefed the envoy about Motorway Police’s driving authority and the measures to bring innovation in the programme.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus