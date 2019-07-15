Hungary envoy calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Szabo called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation came under discussion, an ISPR press release said. The two appreciated efforts to enhance bilateral relations between both countries. The visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.