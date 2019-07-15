JI wants PM’s US visit agenda be made public

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that neither the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit was made public nor the parliament had been taken into confidence on it.

The PTI government had pushed country’s politics into a blind alley besides harming economy, foreign affairs and domestic affairs to new depths which showed its total failure, he said while addressing a meeting of JI central leadership at Mansoora on Monday.

Sirajul Haq said instead of taking suitable steps to improve economy quickly, the government had always been ready for political confrontation and blame game. He said the masses had not staged any big protest as yet but the rulers had lost their nerves. He said the government was importing economic, education and health policies from abroad while heavy taxes had been levied on exports which were bound to curtail the exports. He alleged that the rulers were paying no heed to the cries of the poor. He said government had not made public its agreement with IMF.

He said during one year there had been 18 train accidents in which hundreds of precious lives had been lost but there was no system of accountability nor anyone had accepted the responsibility. Sirajul Haq said JI Awami marches in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Faisalabad had been great success, and expressed the hope that its next Awami march in Rawalpindi on July 19 would also draw large crowds.

Meanwhile, talking to media, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said neither the nation nor the parliament and national leadership were aware of the agenda or objectives of Prime Minister’s US visit.

Liaqat Baloch said it was the government’s responsibility to expose Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir. He deplored the outbreak of hepatitis and typhoid in Punjab capital after Karachi and said this was due to the mixing of sewerage water in drinking water. He demanded health authorities to take prompt measures to control the situation.