Stray bullet injures labourer

LAHORE: A stray bullet left a labourer seriously injured in the Defence-B police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Abid. He was sleeping at the roof when a bullet hit him. He was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police have collected evidence from the scene and started searching for the accused.

Man injures sister-in-law: A man shot at and injured his sister-in-law (bhabi) over a property dispute in Kahna police limits on Monday. The injured victim identified as Shazia was shifted to General Hospital Lahore for treatment. The accused, Saleem, fled the scene. Police have collected evidence from the scene and initiated legal action.

Suicide: A 39-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Defence-C police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was a labourer at an under construction house in Phase-6 of DHA. He has been identified as Zulfiqar, a resident of Hujra Shah Muqeem. An investigation is underway.

Body found: A putrefied body of a 75-year-old woman was recovered from a house in Sanda police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Surayya Parveen, a resident of Umar Colony. The victim was living alone at the home. Locals of the area noticed foul smell emitting from the house and informed police. Local police reached the scene and found the woman dead.

CCTV: Punjab Police have yet to devise a proper mechanism to keep the record of CCTV cameras installed at police station especially of lock-ups.

In a recent incident in Akbari Gate Lahore, the CCTV camera was found working but there was no backup of the footage. Keeping in view the inquiry report conducted by SSP Operations, the DIG Operations has suspended seven cops from service and held a regular inquiry against them. He has also issued a show-cause notice to SHO Akbari Gate Inspector Zaheer ud Din and sought explanation from DSP Naulakha Circle Waqar ul Haq. The suspended cops included TASI Adeel Ashraf, head constable Khalid Hussain, constables Irfan Majeed, Mujahid Hussain and Asghar Ali while muharar head constable Ijaz and night moharar head constable Naseer Ahmad were also suspended. The DIG said strict action will be taken against the SHO and the SDPO over faulty cameras and unavailability of record.

Fire: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were burnt when a fire erupted at Galaxy Plaza in the Ichra police limits in the wee hours of Monday. Rescue 1122 Fire Service responded to the scene and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. A firefighter said the fire had erupted in the basement of the plaza due to short circuit which reduced valuables to ashes. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Police stations: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has pledged to improve the overall condition of police stations of the city, following the vision of the IG Punjab as effective policing could not be made possible without improving the Police culture. He was presiding over a meeting at his office today. SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, SP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed, SP VVIP Security, SP Headquarter, SP CRO, all divisional SPs along with DSPs and related officers attended the meeting. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan reviewed the overall condition of law and order, crime control and security arrangements of the city and directed the officers to further improve the security measures .