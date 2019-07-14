Probe ordered into alleged anomalies in matriculation result

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the reservations expressed by the management of a private school and parents of the students over the recent matriculation result of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad.

The management of The Peace School and College System and parents of the students who have appeared in the examination had alleged anomalies in the matriculation result.

They had complained that talented and studious students were not given the marks they deserved and they were deprived of the top positions which the educational institution had claimed in the past.

Peace School and College System Chairman Sanaullah Khan told reporters on Sunday that a delegation met the chief minister and conveyed him reservations by the parents of the students and the management over the BISE Abbottabad matriculation result.

He said the members of the delegation informed the chief minister about the alleged irregularities in the BISE Abbottabad matriculation result.

“We told Mahmood Khan how excelling students were ignored and top positions doled out to favourite ones,” he elaborated.

Sanaullah Khan said the chief minister ordered his Inspection Team to probe the matter and submit him a report within 10 days.

The Chief Minister’s Inspection Team chairman tasked the two members Yaqbbo Khan and Liaqat Khan —with conducting the inquiry and submitting the report within the stipulated time.

Sanaullah Khan said the chief minister assured the delegation that merit would be upheld at all costs and that deserving student would be dispensed justice as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had a firm belief in merit.