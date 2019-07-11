6-wicket win for Prince Club

LAHORE: Prince Club Lahore Cantonment registered convincing 6-wicket victory over Faran Sports in an annual cricket fixture at the Jallo Stadium. Fine batting by Muhammad Yahya (55*), Arshad (52), Ammar Tariq (47) and some good bowing by Maqbool Ahmed (3/17) and Mubashar Ijaz (3/21) were the salient features of the match.

Scores: Faran Sports 179 (Arshad 52, Hammad 33, Maqbool Ahmed 3/17, Mubashar Ijaz (3/21), Zeerak Ghazi 2/15). Prince Club 180 for 4 (Muhammad Yahya 55*, Ammar Tariq 47, Abu Bakar 15, Hammad 2/25, Shahuid 2/30).