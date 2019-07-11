6-wicket win for Prince Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prince Club Lahore Cantonment registered convincing 6-wicket victory over Faran Sports in an annual cricket fixture at the Jallo Stadium. Fine batting by Muhammad Yahya (55*), Arshad (52), Ammar Tariq (47) and some good bowing by Maqbool Ahmed (3/17) and Mubashar Ijaz (3/21) were the salient features of the match.
Scores: Faran Sports 179 (Arshad 52, Hammad 33, Maqbool Ahmed 3/17, Mubashar Ijaz (3/21), Zeerak Ghazi 2/15). Prince Club 180 for 4 (Muhammad Yahya 55*, Ammar Tariq 47, Abu Bakar 15, Hammad 2/25, Shahuid 2/30).
LAHORE: Prince Club Lahore Cantonment registered convincing 6-wicket victory over Faran Sports in an annual cricket fixture at the Jallo Stadium. Fine batting by Muhammad Yahya (55*), Arshad (52), Ammar Tariq (47) and some good bowing by Maqbool Ahmed (3/17) and Mubashar Ijaz (3/21) were the salient features of the match.
Scores: Faran Sports 179 (Arshad 52, Hammad 33, Maqbool Ahmed 3/17, Mubashar Ijaz (3/21), Zeerak Ghazi 2/15). Prince Club 180 for 4 (Muhammad Yahya 55*, Ammar Tariq 47, Abu Bakar 15, Hammad 2/25, Shahuid 2/30).