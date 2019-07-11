PDMA scope to be extended to district level, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office where he inspected various sections of the control room.

He watched the early warning system and the media watch room set up for keeping an eye on the relevant news. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood and PDMA DG Raja Khurram Shahzad briefed the chief minister about the role played by the PDMA.

The chief minister also presided over a meeting in which setting up of district-level PDMA control rooms was decided. He assured that allowances and other resources would be provided to the PDMA staff.

Introduction of drain water harvesting technology was also reviewed for drainage of rainwater and the proposal for implementing groundwater recharging system in urban areas was discussed as well.

Usman Buzdar said that the scope of the PDMA would be extended to districts in phases and assured that required resources would be provided. He said that an early warning system should be made more effective to deal with the threat of hill-torrents and other natural calamities.

LPC: Usman Buzdar has increased the Lahore Press Club annual grant for the journalists welfare from Rs5 million to Rs20 million. The chief minister directed to waive off monthly outstanding dues of residents of Journalist Colony amounting to Rs12 million as well as issue Health Cards to the members of Lahore Press Club. Office-bearers and members of governing body of Lahore Press Club called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here Thursday.

The chief minister while approving the demands of Lahore Press Club office-bearers assured them of the early implementation. He also directed expeditious solution of the affairs regarding phase-II of Journalist Colony and subsequent development of F-Block. He also directed to issue notification of Board of Directors and elected management committee.

The chief minister directed that action should be initiated for setting up school, 30-bed hospital, public parks and commercial area in Journalist Colony, Harbanspura. Usman Buzdar directed initiating proceedings for handing over sewerage and water supply system to Wasa and electricity system to the Lesco. He directed district administration and police authorities to initiate action according to law against the illegal occupants of Journalist Colony and take action for the transfer of land deed in favour of Journalist Housing Foundation.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice-President Zulfiqar Ali Mehto, General Secretary Zahid Abid, Shahid Ch. and other office-bearers thanked the chief minister and said the sentiments of chief minister for the journalist community were valuable. They said Usman Buzdar is a ray of hope not only for the journalists of Lahore but for the journalists of whole Punjab. They said the chief minister won the hearts of all the journalist community by approving all their demands.

Usman Buzdar thanked the journalists and remarked that all the media persons were like his friends and respectable for him. He appreciated the efforts of those who highlighted genuine problems of the masses through positive journalism.

“We love journalists and will always do so” he added. The ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari. grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over loss of human lives in a road accident near Hasan Abdal and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the administration of Attock District to provide free medical facilities to the injured. Emergency: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a train accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

In his message issued Thursday, he directed the district administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased passengers and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in Rahim Yar Khan hospitals on the direction of the chief minister.

Malala: Usman Buzdar has said Malala Yousafzai is an example to follow for others as she lit the candle of knowledge in the darkness of ignorance.

In his message on Thursday, the chief minister said that celebration of Malala Day at global level is a tribute to the efforts made by the Pakistani girls for providing education to the local women.

She defeated fanaticism through education and proved that human beings can do anything with hard work and consistent efforts, he said. Buzdar said Malala Yousafzai is a pride of Pakistan in the world who emerged as a symbol of bravery and commitment at an early age.

The Punjab government is following the policy of providing equal opportunities for education and development to all women, he concluded.

Wasa: Usman Buzdar has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) officials to expedite drainage of rainwater during the monsoon season. In a directive, the chief minister said that the officials concerned should personally supervise the field activities and water disposal should be completed by utilising all possible resources. He also instructed the traffic police to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.