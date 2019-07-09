We possess several videos: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said his party possess several video evidences, but they did not want differences with national institutions.

He demanded the superior judiciary to take notice of video leak involving a judge of the accountability court and take suo motu action on conduct of the judge who purportedly said he was under pressure to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia case.

“We feel that the Supreme Court should look into the video leak and take suo motu notice on conduct of the judge,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said while addressing a press conference along with party’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

To a question, Shahid Khaqan said the 40-minute video released by the PML-N was enough and there was no need to issue anymore videos. “We have released the video after verifying it and let us see what action is taken by the judiciary on it,” he said, adding that the government had also authenticated the video. He said the Supreme Court has the power to take suo motu notice, while the PML-N also reserves the right to take any legal action. “But there should be some action on it,” he said.

Abbasi said the PML-N after verification placed the video before the masses without blaming anybody and left it to people to decide moral position of Nawaz Sharif’s conviction. He said the video raised many serious questions and allegations on the ongoing accountability and judicial process currently being taking place in the country.

Shahid Khaqan said after the judge of the accountability court in the video confessed that he convicted Nawaz Sharif due to blackmailing and being under pressure, now there was no legal or moral justification of the punishment.

He said there were many other cases under process against former presidents and former prime ministers with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), questioning whether they would be able to get justice.

“The revelations made in the video have exposed reality of the so-called accountability by the NAB,” he said.