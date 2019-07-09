Youth drowns in canal while saving man, his son

OKARA: A youth drowned in Upper Sohag Canal near Jawaya Baloch village while saving a man and his son on Tuesday.

A man and his son were taking bath in the canal when suddenly they went deep down in water and started screaming for help. In the meantime, passerby Riaz Ahmad saw the situation and jumped into the canal and saved them. However, Riaz drowned.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died while another sustained injuries in an accident near Hakoomatgarh village on Tuesday.

A rickshaw collided with a motorcycle coming from opposite direction. As a result, one man died on the spot while another sustained injuries.

MAN SHOT DEAD OVER ENMITY: A man was shot dead by his nephews over enmity at Jhujh Kalan village on Tuesday. Tufail had an enmity with his accused nephews Ashraf and Babar.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot him dead. Sadar Depalpur police have registered a case.

ELECTROCUTED: A Lesco lineman was electrocuted at 14/1L village on Tuesday.

Muhammad Arshad was repairing electric wires on an electric pole when suddenly he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted at 7/GD village on Tuesday.

The daughter of Ali Sher was alone at her home when accused Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Zawar, Ahmad Yar and Muhammad Hussain entered the house and allegedly abducted the girl. Police have registered a case.