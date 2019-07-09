close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

14-year-old girl goes missing

Lahore

 
July 10, 2019

LAHORE: Police and family members are searching for a teenage girl who went missing from Lahore on Monday afternoon.

According to her family, Sadia Iman Iqbal, 14, was last seen at 12pm on Monday when she left for an academy in her neighborhood. The girl did not return home after the centre closed at 3pm. While her phone remained on throughout the day but no one picked up. “We immediately called the police and had a first information report (FIR) registered,” Rashid Bhatti, her uncle told Geo TV over the phone.

“But the police unfortunately did not have the resources to trace her whereabouts. The family then used their own connection to locate her,” Bhatti added. This morning her location was somewhere near Mehrabpur and Khairpur in Sindh. At the moment, there are no suspects, Bhatti said.

Sadia’s father is blind. He teaches at a special education school in Lahore. “I am a blind. I can't do anything,” Shahid Iqbal, her father, tells Geo TV, weeping inconsolably. “Please, I appeal to the public, to the prime minister and president, please bring my daughter back,” he appealed.

