close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
July 9, 2019

SZABIST IR-QEC cell organises self review of PhD, MS programs

Karachi

P
PR
July 9, 2019

Karachi: The Institutional Research/Quality Enhancement Cell (IR/QEC) of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Karachi organized a Self-Review Visit of Ph.D. and MS/Equivalent Programs at the campus.

Sixteen programs were reviewed by an expert committee comprised of several internal and one external member including Dr. Naeem Ahmed from Karachi University. Following the evaluation, the Review Panel conducted an Exit Meeting with Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali (President, SZABIST), Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati (Vice-President Academics, SZABIST), Deans and the IR/QEC team. In general, the Review Panel gave favorable feedback on the assessed programs, provided some suggestions for future improvements, and appreciated the efforts of the IR/QEC team in making the visit successful.****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus