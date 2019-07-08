SZABIST IR-QEC cell organises self review of PhD, MS programs

Karachi: The Institutional Research/Quality Enhancement Cell (IR/QEC) of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Karachi organized a Self-Review Visit of Ph.D. and MS/Equivalent Programs at the campus.

Sixteen programs were reviewed by an expert committee comprised of several internal and one external member including Dr. Naeem Ahmed from Karachi University. Following the evaluation, the Review Panel conducted an Exit Meeting with Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali (President, SZABIST), Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati (Vice-President Academics, SZABIST), Deans and the IR/QEC team. In general, the Review Panel gave favorable feedback on the assessed programs, provided some suggestions for future improvements, and appreciated the efforts of the IR/QEC team in making the visit successful.****