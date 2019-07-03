PM for robust drive to stop gas pilferage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned for a more robust campaign against gas pilferage.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on matters pertaining to gas supply at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here on Wednesday. The prime minister stressed for indiscriminate action against the elements involved in gas theft and said such elements should be exposed.

Special Assistant for Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar briefed the prime minister about the successes achieved so far in the campaign against gas pilferage. He said eighteen thousand gas connections were removed over the last two months of the elements involved in gas pilferage. As a result of these steps, 2.5 billion rupees worth of gas has been saved from theft.

The special assistant for Petroleum Division also apprised the premier about the gas demand and supply and steps taken to meet gas requirements in the coming months. The special assistant also briefed the meeting about the progress made so far on the 1122-kilometer-long North South Gas Pipeline Project.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Power Irfan Ali, Secretary Finance Kamran Baloch, Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Ikram ul Haq, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, MD Inter-State Gas System Mobeen Saulat, DG Gas Shahid Yousaf and other senior officials.

In another meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing about the planned launch of the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of the federal government which is scheduled for launch on Friday (July 5).