Siraj slams Indian bombing, eulogizes martyred troops

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian bombing in Chhamb sector resulting in martyrdom of Pakistani soldiers.

The JI chief warned that if India did not desist from its terrorist activities, a full-fledged war might erupt between the two countries which would engulf the entire region. He said the martyrs were the heroes of the nation and a source of pride as it was their sacrifices that kept the nation safe and secure.

Sirajul Haq prayed for the martyrs and offered sympathies to their families. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the troops injured in the bombing. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch also expressed deep grief over the incident and prayed for the martyrs.

Earlier, addressing a meeting with the party delegations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at Mansoora, Senator Sirajul Haq said the PTI government could not rule for long through ad hoc policies. He said the government did not have permanent programme or any vision for steering the country out of the crises. He said if the government failed to control price hike, no matter the political parties staged protest or not, the masses would ultimately take to the streets.

Sirajul Haq said revolutionary measures were required to improve the economy and the most important step in this direction was to discard the interest. Liaqat Baloch, addressing the central advisory body of JI at Mansoora, said industry, markets, textile and sugar mills were closed because of heavy taxes and the traders and industrialists were protesting. He said the JI would stage Awami march against price spiral, unemployment and IMF “slavery” in Multan on July 12 and in Rawalpindi on July 19. To a question by a journalist, he said that no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman was a non-issue for the masses and it would increase disruption in the corridors of power.