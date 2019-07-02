Three alleged terrorists involved in sectarian killings arrested

The East Range police claimed to have arrested three notorious terrorists of a banned outfit who were alleged to be involved in a number of sectarian killings.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Amir Farooqi of the East Range said his office had received intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the East Range, and in this regard directives had been issued to subordinates to expand their intelligence network and make arrests.

During the course of the investigations, the Jamshed Quarters police were tipped off that terrorists of a banned outfit were present in the old Sabzi Mandi area.

Responding to the information, a raid was conducted on a place, and on seeing the police the terrorists opened fire. The police retaliated and after a brief encounter arrested Muhammad Zakir and Adnan Waqar.

During a search of the place, they found two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov and a pistol 30 from their possession. The arrested men were alleged to be associated with the banned Sipah-e-Shahaba Pakistan (SSP).

Zakir alias Dilawar revealed that he was trained in Afghanistan for 40 days and during his stay he was trained in disassembling and reassembling weapons. He said he later returned to Pakistan and stayed in the Liaquatabad area near Masjid Babul Islam.

He further disclosed that, upon his return he had joined the banned outfit group of Qari Saifullah and later joined the banned outfit SSP. He said he used to provide weapons and train men of different outfits operating in Karachi.

Adnan Waqar disclosed that he along with other members of different banned outfits used to target people belonging to the Shia community. He further revealed that, he along with his associates, including Faizan, targeted Abbas at Liaquatabad Chowk. He also admitted to targeting Ali in Peetal Wali Gali, Golimar, and Hassan Kashmiri at Zamaindar Hotel of the Rizvia police remit. Waqar also allegedly murdered four people of the Shia community in Ali Basti. He was wanted by the District Central police in murder, attempt to murder and terrorism cases.

DIG Farooqi said that another terrorist, Nauman alias Bubble, was arrested by the Jamshed Quarters police, who seized two detonators, two detonating cords and a pistol from his possession.

During interrogation, the suspect said that he after completing rekey provided information about Khurram Zaki, who was a senior member of the Jafferia Disaster Cell (JDC) to a banned outfit, which later targeted him in the Sir Syed police remit.

He further disclosed that he had also provided information of Syed Muhammad Raza Rizvi, owner of Raza Glass, to banned outfit members Abdul Rehman and Farhan, and that Rizvi was later targeted in the Gulbahar area.

He also shared information with a banned outfit about a Shia person, who was travelling in his car and was targeted in the Nazimabad area. On his information, Ali Mutaki was targeted in the Golimar Bazaar. He also provided information about traffic sergeants deployed at Five Star Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan, where members of a banned outfit attacked them. Further investigations are underway.