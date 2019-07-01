PFA to launch talent hunt programme

KARACHI: Punjab Football Association (PFA) on Monday unveiled a comprehensive programme of talent hunt which will cover the identification of young talent in football and in the faculty of refereeing.

This was disclosed at a press briefing at Lahore by the PFA vice-president Rana Shoukat Ali Khan. Also present were Chaudhry Rasheed, referees’ instructor Islahuddin and PFA coordinator Asghar Khan Anjum. Club development workshop and media seminar will also be part of the programme. Rana said that in the first step, inter-district matches would be held at divisional headquarters.

“The prime objective of the programme is to identify new talent in Punjab. In the second phase teams from nine divisions of the province will compete in the talent-hunt championship in Lahore,” he said.