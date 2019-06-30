Yafai outpoints Jimenez to retain super flyweight title

LOS ANGELES: Britain’s Khalid Yafai retained his WBA super flyweight crown with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Dominican Norbelto Jimenez on Saturday night.

Yafai, who as coming off a hand injury, outpointed Jimenez on all the judges’ scorecards, winning 119-107, 118-108, 117-109 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center arena in Providence, Rhode Island.

Yafai — 26-0 with 15 knockouts — dominated the fight, chasing his underdog opponent around the ring — but he was also booed several times by the crowd for throwing low blows. The British boxer, whose parents are from Yemen, needed this victory over mandatory challenger Jimenez to put himself in position for bigger fights.