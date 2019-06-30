India proposes meeting with Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor

NEW DELHI: India has proposed a meeting with Pakistan in the second week of July to finalise modalities and infrastructure requirements to open the Kartarpur Corridor, state-run broadcaster -- All India Radio (AIR) said on Sunday.

"India has proposed July 11-July 14 to Pakistan to hold a fresh round of talks on the Kartarpur Corridor," the broadcaster said. Quoting its sources in foreign ministry, the broadcaster said it shows India's commitment to the corridor.

The first meeting to finalise the modalities for the corridor took place on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on March 14. Officials said technical experts of the two countries met on March 19 during which alignment, coordinates and several other engineering aspects of the proposed corridor were discussed.

However, on March 29, New Delhi conveyed its strong concerns to Islamabad over the presence of some members in a committee appointed by Pakistan on the project. It sought clarifications from Islamabad over certain other issues related to the project.

India had also postponed a previously-agreed meeting onthe project, which was to be held on April 2 on the Pakistani side. Last year, Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur district. Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the corridor on his side. The corridor will provide a passage to Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site. Pilgrims will be able to visit the holy shrine throughout the year. Opening of the corridor and having smooth access to the Sikh shrine in Pakistan is a long-pending public demand of Sikhs from the Indian side.