KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on July 1, 2019 (Monday) which will be observed as a bank holiday, a statement said on Friday. All banks would remain closed for public dealings on the aforesaid date. However, all employees of the banks would attend the office as usual, the statement added.
