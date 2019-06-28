close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Bank holiday

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on July 1, 2019 (Monday) which will be observed as a bank holiday, a statement said on Friday. All banks would remain closed for public dealings on the aforesaid date. However, all employees of the banks would attend the office as usual, the statement added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus