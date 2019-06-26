FIH reduces fine, allows Pakistan to participate in Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: The FIH has reduced the fine it had imposed on Pakistan for pulling out of Pro League. Now PHF will have to pay only 25 percent of the fine originally imposed and that, too, in two installments, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday. FIH has also allowed Pakistan to participate in the qualifying rounds of 2020 Olympics. PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met the FIH high officials to fight Pakistan’s case.

In a video massage from Switzerland, Khokhar said that Pakistan had reached an agreement with the FIH according to which the former Olympic and World champions have been allowed to compete for a place in the Tokyo Olympics.

Argentina and Holland have withdrawn their compensation case against Pakistan. But the FIH has asked PHF to invest the amount of fine cut in grassroots and share the progress with Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

The first installment will have to be paid on or before August 19, 2019. Pakistan will have to pay the first installment to compete in the Olympic qualifiers, which are likely to be held in September.